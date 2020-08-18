The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to advise the general public, and in particular motorists, that the Moliniere Main Road, St George is presently impassable due to a downed utility pole and fallen tree in the area.

Motorists travelling from the Western side of the island towards St George’s direction are kindly advised to use the Grenville Vale Public Road in the interim.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.