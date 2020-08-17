The St Andrew’s Development Organisation recognised various parishioners and organisations for their invaluable contributions to St Andrew parish and Grenada as a part of the Emancipation Celebration 2020.

The awards have been tailored to recognise the Essential Workers, as we all have been affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic in one way or another. “Our essential workers are our real heroes, they are the ones responsible for the progress we have made during this pandemic, we owe them a lot for what they have done,” said SADO’s President, Royan Charles.

The 2020 Emancipation Celebrations was held virtually under the theme “Reclaiming Our Rights Promoting a Culture of Excellence.”

The following individuals were recognised.

Farmers Gerald La Barry and Patrick Francis – For their contribution to Food and Nutrition Security

The Grenada Union of Teachers St Andrew – For their contribution to Education

The Eastern Division of the Royal Grenada Police Force – For their efforts in keeping the peace

The St Andrew Medical District – For their efforts to providing adequate Health Care

The St Andrew Bus Association – For provision of safe and reliable Transportation

SADO salutes all our Essential Workers, who continue going above and beyond during these unprecedented times. We say thank you.

SADO

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.