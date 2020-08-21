The Praedial Larceny Unit of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has made a breakthrough in the theft of a sizeable quantity of soursop from one farmer in St Patrick.

1,500 pounds of soursop, valued at $7,500 were stolen between Friday 10 and Saturday, 11 July 2020, for which evidence made available through the use of a special security device, led to the arrest and charge of 4 individuals for Praedial Larceny and Vagrancy.

Given that soursop is one of the crops most targeted for Praedial Larceny, and noting its importance for the export market, the recent amendment to the Praedial Larceny Amendment Act allows for a licencing regime to be set up, which would make it mandatory for persons to obtain a licence from the Minister of Agriculture, to be able to facilitate the trade or business of buying, selling, exporting or conveying of produce weighing 15 pounds or more.

The recent passage of the Amendment Act will allow for continued success in managing the crime.

The general public is reminded that praedial larceny is a crime and is advised to call the nearest Police Station or hotline 300/435-0300 to report any instances of the offence.

