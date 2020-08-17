Beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development (SEED) Programme should expect grant payments made to them in their various communities in August.

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs that monthly payments for August 2020 will begin on Wednesday, 19 August and end on Friday, 21 August 2020.

The full payment schedule will be released soon via various media platforms and also posted to the Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment’s Facebook Page.

Please note that the adjustment in the payment process is in a bid to exercise social distancing protocols and protect our clients against the potential threat of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The ministry urges all beneficiaries and agents to follow all health protocols, which includes the mandatory wearing of masks and sanitisation at all payment centres.

A message from the SEED Unit, Ministry of Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment.

Please contact the ministry’s HELPLINE at (473) 440-4787 or our direct line at (473) 440-2269, for more information.

SEED Unit, Ministry of Social Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.