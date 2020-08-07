The St Patrick’s Youth Organisation Inc (SPYO) understood and saw the cries for help by families affected by Covid-19 especially for groceries and other basic supplies.

As an organisation, we realise that something must be done to assist the families in their time of need. Together with several private sector organisations, registered groups, and other key stakeholders, SPYO was able to provide relief and support to the marginalised families under its ‘Caring Hands Initiative’.

Without the tremendous assistance, SPYO would not have been able to perform this act of kindness. Therefore, the SPYO family will thank all donors and extend our deepest appreciation for your support in this venture:

GUT Group Medical Plan

Real Value IGA Supermarket

Grenada Union of Teachers

General public (both local and in the diaspora)

Members of the St Patrick’s Youth Organisation

Further, we are still accepting contributions from individuals and companies to bring hope, relief, and mental ease to marginalised families at this time. It is our hope to provide an additional 10 families with food hampers and basic supplies. The organisation pleads the support of all persons and organisations locally, regionally, and internationally who can make a contribution, to support this most worthy initiative. We recognise that unity is strength and that only together we can beat Covid-19 by being our brother’s keeper. As an organisation, we are forever grateful for your unwavering support, understanding and generosity in these tough economic times.

Once, again a big thank you and deepest appreciation from the St Patrick Youth Organisation family for your support in this venture.

SPYO

