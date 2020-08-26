The St Patrick’s Youth Organisation (SPYO) Inc will be hosting its third live monthly session on the topic Covid-19 Current and Future Impact on Youth, Education and Employment, under the auspices of “KEEP IT REAL” today, Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

The programme is an open discussion aimed at the youth of today. It will address issues that affect the youth in today’s society using the media as a tool. Youths from diverse backgrounds and experiences will be given the chance on the programme to voice out their opinions and get involved in lively discussions and debates. SPYO hopes that each show will have a positive impact on the viewers, especially the contributions from outstanding individuals and the youths to help their peers avert trends in our youth culture today.

The panelist on the programme this evening are: Former Senator Ron Redhead, International Business Consultant and Grenada’s 2020 Chevening Scholar Olvine Holas, Youth Movement Leader Joel Greenidge and St Lucia National Youth Council President, Nyus Alfred.

SPYO is mobilising our nation’s citizens particularly the youth to tune in to the KEEP IT REAL Programme as we discuss the topic.

Once, again a big thank you and deepest appreciation from the St Patrick Youth Organisation family for your continued support in our initiatives.

SPYO

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.