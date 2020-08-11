The Government of Grenada has made it clear in previous communication that prior to travelling to Grenada, Carriacou, & Petite Martinique during the Covid-19 pandemic, all returning nationals, among other travellers, must book at a state-approved quarantine facility, at their own cost.

The Ministry of Health has worked with the Ministry of Tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority to provide a list of inspected and certified accommodations. This list can be found at puregrenada.com/travel-advisory.

In very few cases, there have been people who have indicated that due to financial constraints, they are unable to meet the cost of the facilities on the list provided, which range from small guesthouses to hotels.

In this regard, the Government of Grenada secured a facility to meet the needs of individuals who did not utilise the sliding scale quarantine arrangements. The Government of Grenada makes it categorically clear that the parts of the facility shown in the video in circulation, are not currently used for quarantine purposes and the circulation of this video is therefore extremely misleading. Additionally, this development can have negative implications for vulnerable individuals in the future, who may not be able to afford the other state-approved quarantine facility options available.

The government wishes to assure the public that it will never take the decision to place individuals in compromising situations, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facilities selected for quarantine have, and will always be examined by the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health, to ensure that the areas assigned are suitable and safe for those occupying them.

GIS

