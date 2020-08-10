The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government will commence work on the Brednere (Caco) road project into the Brunswick Community.

In this regard, the Brednere Road will be closed until further notice from Monday, 17 August 2020 to facilitate the construction work.

Motorists are advised to observe the no-entry signs at both ends of the road.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of residents of the area and the general public.

For further information, please contact:

Rholda Quamina, Permanent Secretary for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs on 443-6026 or via email at [email protected];

Jermonne Adams, Communication Officer at 443-6026 or via email at [email protected]

GIS

