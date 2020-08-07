The Rotary Club of Grenada wishes to advise the public that in keeping with health policy and police recommendations in support of Covid-19 protocols; the Quarantine Park will be closed from 9 pm on Thursday, 6 August 2020 until 6 am Tuesday, 11 August 2020.

The Rotary Club further advises that it is collaborating closely with the police authorities to ensure the public’s compliance with the temporary closure. We thank the general public in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

Rotary Club of Grenada

