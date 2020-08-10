The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to advise the general public, and in particular motorists, that Church Street from its intersections with St John’s Street and Market Hill (Town of St George) will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 from 7 pm to 12 midnight.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

