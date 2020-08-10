The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public, and in particular motorists, that Calivigny Public Road in the area of Confer Junction leading to Calivigny Heights will be closed to vehicular traffic on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

