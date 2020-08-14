by Linda Straker

Former RGPF communication specialist charged with cultivation and possession of controlled drug

12 cannabis trees found on residential property

Troy Garvey, former communication specialist with the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), was on Thursday, 13 August 2020 arrested and charged with cultivation and possession of a controlled drug.

Law enforcement officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reportedly found 12 cannabis trees in the backyard of his residential property in Springs, St George. He was then detained, charged and placed on EC$10,000 bail.

Police have confirmed that the 59-year-old Garvey whose profession is labelled as freelance consultant was charged and is scheduled to appear at the St George’s Magistrate Court on 20 October 20 2020.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.