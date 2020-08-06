The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation informs that the slippage of Moliniere continues to deteriorate.

The ministry is working towards awarding a contract by end of August 2020 to commence geotechnical studies for not only Moliniere, but the entire Western Main Road Corridor. The duration of the study for the Moliniere area is approximately 4 months.

The engineers of the ministry will continue the weekly monitoring schedule of the slip and document the extent to which damages are still occurring. The statistics will be provided as part of the baseline data to the geotechnical firm.

The public is advised that specialised equipment will have to be shipped to Grenada in order to undertake non-destructive testing to determine the geology of the area. The data generated from the sub-surface investigation will then be analysed by national and regional materials laboratories.

Following this process, the firm will present the findings of the investigation. This will determine where the road will be reconstructed.

Residents and the general public will be invited to stakeholder consultations during the entire process. The environmental and social impact assessment and management plans will also be prepared along with the detail designs and other documents before construction can commence. All these activities are expected to take place during the 4-month period stipulated for the geotechnical investigation.

Residents in the area and the general public are called upon to cooperate with the process and refrain from vehicular traffic in the area.

The ministry will ensure that bi-weekly updates be provided once the firm mobilises to Grenada.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation

