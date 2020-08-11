The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation is pleased to inform that the sanitisation project at the St George’s Market is on target.
The tiling of Building #1 is 50% complete. The tiling of Building #2 is 100% complete. The painting is on schedule. The next inspection is scheduled for Friday, 14 August 2020 at 10 am.
Vendors of Building #1 are called upon to remove their goods to allow tiling inside the booths.
For further information, please contact:
- Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected]
- Najar Andall, Chief Technical Officer at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected]
