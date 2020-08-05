Human Resource Coordinator – Reports to Managing Director
The incumbent will be responsible for providing Human Resource and Industrial Relations support for Grenada Breweries Limited. This function supports the delivery of value-added service to management and employees that reflect the business objectives of the organisation.
Key Duties include:
- Acts as a strategic recruiting partner for all positions including critical and high-value roles within the organisation by posting vacancies online and liaising with headhunters to quickly fill vacancies.
- Adheres to and enforces the Department’s Policy and Procedures in the performance of the Company’s overall duties at all levels, while also making recommendations to enhance and further strengthen policies and governing framework.
- Manages the day-to-day human resource administrative tasks ensuring compliance to policies and procedures.
- Manages the performance management function for Grenada Breweries Limited.
- Prepares, updates and maintains Human Resource Information System as directed by Group policies and procedures.
- Addresses Employee Relations/Industrial Relations issues, conducting thorough and effective first-line investigation and/or disciplinary hearing; referring matters to the ER/IR Lead as necessary.
- Manage and direct various special assigned projects from Head Office and Sector HR functions with limited supervision.
Qualification and/or Experience:
Critical:
- First Degree in Human Resource Management, Psychology or Social Science
- At least 2 years’ experience in human resource management in an unionised environment.
- Demonstrated proficiency managing human resource management processes and initiatives.
- Ability to develop and maintain effective working relationship
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
How to Apply:
Your application should be addressed to:
The Human Resource Department
Grenada Breweries Limited
P O Box 202
St George’s
Grenada
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email e.g. “Application – Human Resource Coordinator”
Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]
Closing Date: 14 August 2020
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story