Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Daran Mc Sween, alias “Kevon” a 31-year-old Carpenter of Munich, St Andrew.

Peters is wanted for questioning in relation to the offences of threats of death and threats of injury to property.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark in complexion and slim built.

Anyone seeing Daran Mc Sween or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Department (Grenville) at 442 7224/6563, police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

