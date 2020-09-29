by Linda Straker

Ministry of Health Training Unit collaborating with TAMCC to do Nursing Assistant Programme

65 participants include 8 males begin programme

In September 2021, 65 new nursing assistants hopefully will work in public healthcare

Once the participants complete and successful pass the Nursing Assistant Programme examination, in September 2021 there will be 65 new nursing assistants registered to work in the public healthcare sector under the 2003 Nurses and Midwives Registration Act.

On Monday, 28 September 2020 the Ministry of Health Training Unit in Collaboration with the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), began classes for the 12-month programme with participants having practical sessions in state health facilities as well as theoretical sessions in the classroom.

“The first month will be in the classroom where they will learn about wellness and then there will be sessions at the community clinics and finally, they will be assigned to the General Hospital where they will have experience at the wards,” said Nestor Edward, Chief Nursing Officer in the Ministry of Health. “This programme is highly clinical. They will be spending two thirds of the time engaging in the clinical areas of nursing.” Edward explained that there will periodical assessments of the participants but the training will conclude with a final examination.

During a ceremony to commence the start of the training, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Francis Martin, told the participants that nursing is a service profession that comes with self-sacrifice and commitment to others. “What you are called on to do now is to let go of yourself and give yourself to the people you will be serving, if you are not able to let go of yourself and give up yourself, get up and leave right now,” he told the participants which included 8 males.

“The practice of medicine is changing, it has always changes but now more so it is changing but more so you have to be prepared to change with it,” he told the participants as he urged them to look into the future and to see themselves at other higher levels in the healthcare system.

“So, as we look ahead start thinking of life beyond nursing assistants, this nursing assistant programme is just a stepping stone for what you want to do,” he said, encouraging them to grab the opportunities that will presence themselves self-development and growth as they contribute to the service of nursing.

