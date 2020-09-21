by Cheryl Fletcher

The apparent fecundity of our hen population leads me to conclude that we can do a lot better than blocking traffic in 3 places along Kirani James Boulevard to hawk eggs.

How about gourmet chocolate eggnog, made with the world’s richest cocoa and a sprinkling of Grenada’s black gold? Value-added, I believe it’s called?

We are near the bottom of a very slippery slope with this business of roadside vending. To begin with, our roads were not built to handle the volume of traffic they’re now experiencing. To compound the issue, our bus drivers seem to think they own the roads. They stop willy-nilly to pick up passengers, with conductors who have anointed themselves traffic wardens standing in the middle of the road to direct traffic. When they make a pretence of using the bus stops, they refuse to pull into the lay-by in places where those exist, because heaven forbid the bus behind them reach the terminal first.

In an exacerbation of this dilemma, many vehicle owners have nowhere to park, and turn the road alongside their dwelling into their personal parking lot, or mechanical garage, or graveyard for derelicts. I thought roads were for moving cars, not stationary ones. Remember when Green and H A Blaize streets were 2-way thoroughfares? At the rate we’re going, a large number of our main roads are on the way to joining them, cases in point Beausejour, Marian, Mt Plaisir… I could go on throughout the country. But with no alternate route, where will we drive?

Let’s not even get started on the increasing number of business places located in places where there’s nowhere to park. Long gone are the days when vehicle ownership was exclusive to a privileged few. Think the folks in the planning unit take this into account?

And now we have an ever-growing number of undoubtedly hardworking Grenadians trying to eke out a living by selling eggs, farm produce, fish, the ubiquitous bbq/fried chicken, watermelons, coconut water, shoe repair services, you name it, to passing motorists. This is simply not sustainable.

The solution involves political will, law, order, and discipline. Over to you, powers-that-be. Prove the cynic in me wrong, just this once.

