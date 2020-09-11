A St George resident who has been charged with 2 counts of Possession of Ammunition appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 10 September 2020.

Kyle Leo, 27, Technician, of Paddock, St George was taken into custody by Drug Enforcement Officers on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 after a search of his vehicle turned up 50 rounds of 9mm and 50 rounds of .380 ammunition.

Leo has been granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with 1 surety. He has to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 6 am and 6 pm. He will reappear in court on 9 February 2021.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

