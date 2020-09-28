The Ann Alexander Memorial Scholarship (AAMS) is offering 2 tuition scholarships for new or continuing students of the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

The scholarship, established in the name and memory of St Andrew’s activist and business-person Ann Alexander, aims to help build a cadre of progressive young people who are similarly keen on building not only themselves but their communities.

The Ann Alexander Memorial Scholarship is proud to be collaborating for the second year with the HEON Project Grenada (https://www.facebook.com/pg/heonprojectgrenada/posts/), a youth-led organisation committed to providing gateways of opportunity for education to the nation’s youth.

This year, the Ann Alexander Memorial Scholarship will be offering specifically 2 tuition-paid scholarships to TAMCC to young women who are St Andrew’s residents or students of any St Andrew’s secondary school. To be eligible for the scholarship such students must be undertaking or continuing studies in the natural sciences or Information Technology.

Leader of the HEON Project Grenada, Jenella Edwards, in commenting on the Ann Alexander Memorial Scholarship noted, “I am delighted that the Ann Alexander Memorial Scholarship has decided to not only continue this collaboration but increase the number of scholarships offered through the HEON Project. This shows great commitment to education and the upliftment of our nation’s youth during these difficult times. We are truly grateful and look forward to more opportunities in the future.”

How to Apply

In light of the recent release of CSEC results for secondary school students, the deadline for applications has been extended to 30 September 2020. Application forms may be found on the HEON Project Grenada Facebook page or by request via email: [email protected] .

According to the founder of the scholarship, Karina A Johnson, the vision is to progressively expand the scope of the Scholarship to better support and provide diverse opportunities to young persons to fully reach their potential. “This scholarship is an initiative that my grandmother Ann Alexander would be very pleased to have in her name. She believed that faith without works is dead, and further to this, that the blessings which we receive can only compound when we invest in others.”

AAMS

