The application period for the UK Government’s 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships opens 3 September until 3 November 2020.

Interested persons can submit their applications via www.chevening.org/apply. Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2021/2022 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow. Scholars are offered an exclusive programme of events and activities, enabling them to experience Britain’s heritage and history, discuss international policy, and interact with thought leaders at a range of academic, cultural, and social events.

Wendy Freeman, Resident British Commissioner to Grenada said, “I would like to encourage Grenadians who are interested in applying and meet the criteria to embrace this wonderful opportunity to study in the U.K. This prestigious award is highly competitive so do take the time out to diligently complete the online application. Chevening offers many other benefits beyond the classroom so be prepared to embrace them all. Best of luck to all applicants.”

The call for new applicants follows the selection of nine 2020 scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean who won awards to study at UK universities this year. Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

British High Commission Barbados

