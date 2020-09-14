by Linda Straker

New ministerial portfolios were announced Sunday, 13 September 2020

Cabinet reshuffle to create a springboard for future development

Gregory Bowen to hold finance portfolio

For the second time in the history of the New National Party (NNP) as the ruling administration, the person holding the portfolio of Prime Minister will not be carrying the title of Finance Minister.

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, who held the post since the party returned to governing the country in March 2013, has handed over that ministerial portfolio to Gregory Bowen. The other person to serve as finance minister was Anthony Boatswain, who served during the period 2003 to 2008.

"These changes are more about facilitating personal growth and development and allowing ministers to become more versatile by managing different portfolios; and most importantly enabling government to become more efficient in handling the affairs of the State," Dr Mitchell said.

“These changes are more about facilitating personal growth and development and allowing ministers to become more versatile by managing different portfolios; and most importantly enabling government to become more efficient in handling the affairs of the State,” Dr Mitchell said.

“Those who have closely followed and monitored my style of leadership will know that in the middle of any term of office, I usually approach to give ministers and opportunity to develop their skills in managing different areas of government especially if they have served in one ministry for an extended period of time,” he told the nation as he justified the shake-up.

“These cabinet changes are intended to give my cabinet colleagues an opportunity to broaden their experience and to bring a new outlook to the area of government service. This cabinet reshuffle entails a mix of changes. In addition to reassigning ministers to different ministries, portfolios, in some instances, I have separated their portfolios including some instances with ministerial assignments and placed them with others,” he said.

Some ministers have additional responsibilities and/or new areas of responsibility. “This cabinet reshuffle will enable all performance by allowing us to build on the progress made, solidifying our achievement to date while creating a springboard for future development,” he said in the preamble before announcing the changes.

Dr Mitchell said that these changes are being made with a clear understanding that we are living in a Covid-19 period and as such they are expected to enhance our successful control of the virus. “We have done an excellent job here in Grenada so far in preventing the spread of this disease and while individual responsibilities play a significant role, government leadership in this regard has been critical in achieving the level of success to date.”

“Therefore, the changes being announced now will enhance our ability to ensure the continued protection of our beloved country and its people. It is my firm belief that one of the greatest attributes of a successful leader lies not just in his accomplishments during his period of service but also in the decisions taken to facilitate a smooth transition to new leadership,” he said, disclosing that reassigning is part of a succession plan.

“My friends, a true leader must have a sound succession plan that adequately prepares future leaders to seamlessly take over the reign of leadership. Therefore, it was with this futuristic thinking that this cabinet reshuffle has also been considered,” he said.

The new ministerial portfolios will go into effect the first week of October 2020.

Nickolas Steele: Health and Social Security

Delma Thomas: specific responsibility for Hospital services in addition to Housing, Community Development and Social Development.

Alvin DaBreo: Trade, Industry, and Consumer Affairs

Gregory Bowen: Finance, Public Utilities, Physical and Economic Development,

Norland Cox: Infrastructure Development, Transport and implementation

Oliver Joseph: Foreign Affairs, international Business and CARICOM affairs

Peter David: Agriculture, Forestry, Lands and Labour

Yolande Bain-Horsford: Sports, Culture and the Arts, Cooperative and Fisheries

Emmalin Pierre: Education, Human Resources, Information and Religious Affairs

Clarice Modeste: Civil Aviation, Tourism, Climate Resilience and the Environment

Simon Stielle: Specific responsibility for Climate Resilience and the Environment

Kindra Maturine-Stewart: Legal Affairs, Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Office of the Prime Minister

Keith Mitchell: Department of Public Administration, Home Affairs, National Security, Youth Development, Disaster Management and ICT.

Pamela Moses: Specific responsibility for Needy Assistance, Uniform Allowance, Special Projects and ICT

Kate Lewis: Specific responsibility for Sports

Winston Garraway: Specific responsibility for National Disaster Management Agency.

