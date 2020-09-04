With phase 1 of the Cassada Bay Resort Project inching closer to completion, the accommodation sector on the sister island of Carriacou will soon receive a significant room stock increase.

In its first phase, the Cassada Bay Resort involves the construction of two 3-bedroom units, together with a restaurant and bar, and is earmarked to be completed by April 2021.

In an interview, Project Manager of the Cassada Bay Resort Limited, Sterlin Hennesey, stated that while Covid-19 has impacted the construction work negatively, plans are well in place for the completion of phase 1 of the project, guided by government’s set protocol, upon the reopening of construction work after the lockdown.

He added that the Cassada Bay Resort Limited will target both long term and short-term visitors locally, regionally and internationally, offering top quality and upscale accommodations to all.

The resort will also target the cruising and yachting sector, with the incorporation of a mooring field for liveaboard yachters and cruisers, a proposal which has been presented to the Government of Grenada and awaits approval, Hennesey noted.

The second phase of the project entails the construction of 15 two-bedroom units, which will come on-stream in mid-2021 and will generate additional employment in Carriacou.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.