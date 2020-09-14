Commercial building conveniently located at Paddock main road, St George, at the Springs/Belmont junction.

Directly along the #2 bus route (St George’s–Springs–Woburn/Westerhall–Grenville), and easy access to the #1 route (St George’s–Grand Anse–Calliste).

Off-street parking lot for 6+ vehicles, and additional roadside parking nearby.

Eateries, pharmacy, supermarket, and Ministerial Complex in close proximity.

Please call or WhatsApp 1 (473) 405-5058‬ for enquiries and viewing.

NOW AVAILABLE:

1. Upstairs: Recently rebuilt commercial/office space. Approximately 1,620 sq ft (150 sq m) with two half-bathrooms. May be rented as one space, or as two subdivided units. EC$5,000 / US$1,850 per month.

2. Downstairs: Recently renovated commercial/office space. Approximately 785 square feet (73 sq m) with one half-bathroom. EC$1,000 / US$370 per month.

