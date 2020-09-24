Minister for Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, Hon. Delma Thomas, hailed the successes of the young women at the Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM), who have achieved one of the best results in the external CSEC examinations.

The 8 young ladies, who sat the examinations, were successful in every subject, a continuation of the impressive performance of the programme in recent years.

“This amazing result, this 100 percent pass rate, fills all of us with joy,” said the Social Development Minister, on 23 September, after learning of the results which were released by CXC on 22 September. Six of the 8 young ladies did 5 subjects. One of these students received 4 distinctions.

“A lot of people have worked hard to ensure that the young ladies remain on track and continue their studies – people from our department, especially the teachers and mentors at the institution who interfaced directly with the young women,” Minister Thomas noted. She said, “The results indicate a renewal of hope and a confirmation of belief that our young people have the resolve to overcome difficulties and to stay on course to achieve their dreams.”

PAM facilitates the continuation of education for school-aged girls who become mothers.

Minister Thomas said, “PAM speaks to the greater virtue of our wider community to not leave anyone behind and this latest batch of young mothers now have a platform on which they can build and go on to empower themselves.”

GIS

