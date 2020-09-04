Approximately 12,000 students in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will benefit from the government’s School Uniform Voucher Programme this year.

More than $1.1 million will be spent for the programme that aims to lessen the financial burdens that families face.

Government has placed considerable effort in providing assistance in the form of school uniform supplies, despite a significant reduction in revenue due to Covid-19. The following is a breakdown of the allocation per child and household.

Pre-School Student $50

Primary School Student $100

Secondary School Student $150

Maximum per Family (per household) $450

4,566 applicants were processed online. The programme started more than 2 months late due to Covid-19, and a School App was developed and launched to help fast-track the programme.

10 of the 15 constituencies received vouchers yesterday and today. St David received half and the rest will be delivered on Saturday morning. All constituency offices receiving vouchers will be open on Saturday morning to complete the distribution.

The other 5 constituencies will also be ready for delivery on Saturday, 5 September. The constituencies receiving on Saturday are St Andrew North East, St George North East, Town of St George, South St George, and St Andrew South West.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.