Two men charged in connection with the seizure of 52 pounds of Cannabis appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 10 September 2020.

Leon Mc Farlane, 33, Loans Officer of Windward Carriacou presently residing at La Mode, St George and Desue Mc Farlane, 48, Boat Captain, of Tempe, St George, were apprehended after police intercepted a motor vehicle in the vicinity of Panday Beach, Belmont, St George, on Monday, 7 September 2020. A search of the vehicle turned up 2 bags of Cannabis.

The men, who have been jointly charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, were granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with 1 surety each. They have to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 6 am and 6 pm and are due to reappear in court on 9 February 2021.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.