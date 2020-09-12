The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands wishes to advise the public of the recent resignation of Senator, Dr Dunstan Campbell, Agriculture and Fisheries representative in the Senate, and the urgent need to elect a representative to be appointed as the new Agriculture and Fisheries Senator.

The ministry believes that the process must be conducted in a fair and transparent manner and has appointed Fitzroy James to serve as the Lead Elections Officer.

To this end, a plenary meeting will be held on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at 3 pm at the Grenada Trade Centre Annex in St George. Representatives of farmers and fishers organisations as well as individual farmers and fisher folks, who are registered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries and Disaster Management and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs are invited to participate in the selection process for the new Agriculture and Fisheries Senator.

NB: Farmers and fisherfolk who are desirous of participating in the process, will be required to present a valid farmer or fisher’s registration card.

Please be advised that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed and we encourage all to be guided accordingly.

The ministry extends its profound gratitude to Senator, Dr Dunstan Campbell for his significant contribution in the Senate, and wishes him well on his retirement from senatorial duties.

Ministry of Agriculture

