The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation hereby informs that a follow-up meeting with vendors will be held on Wednesday, 2 September 2020 at 3 pm at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

All outside vendors and vegetable vendors are invited to attend.

The ministry expects the cooperation of all stakeholders.

GIS

