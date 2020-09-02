Drink more water every day; it helps your body function better.

Our bodies are about 70% water which helps to balance electrolytes like sodium, calcium and potassium in our body. Water helps build muscle, lubricates your joints, preventing injury while you’re working out and gaining muscle mass. It may also help you lose weight. Drinking water before eating is a great way to control how much you eat because water can act as an appetite suppressant, causing you to eat less. Other significant benefits of water are that it helps with digestion, absorption, circulation, creation of saliva and maintenance of body temperature. It is also good for proper kidney functions.

Try the following tips to help put this guideline into practice:

Have some water with every snack and meal.

If you don’t enjoy drinking plain water, add a slice of fruit to add flavour. You’re more likely to drink it if you like the way it tastes.

Eat veggies and fruits with high water content (watermelon, cantaloupe, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes)

Always carry a bottle of water with you and have a sip whenever you feel thirsty.

Adjust your taste buds by gradually substituting water for sugary drinks

Drink water at transitional times for example first thing in the morning, when you get to work, before bed, before and or after you eat.

Inadequate amounts of water in the body leads to dehydration, which can lead to other health complications along your gastrointestinal tract like ulcers and constipation.

Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

