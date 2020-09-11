Make time to prepare, share and enjoy healthy family meals.

With parents out to work daily and children off to their grandparents or babysitter, it may be difficult to enjoy some quality family time. The 8th guideline of the Food-Based Dietary Guideline for Grenada urges us to make time to cook and eat together as a family.

To put this guideline into practice:

Get children involved in planning and preparing meals

Choose specific days when family members will cook together and on those days, turn off all distractions like phone, tablet, T.V., or other gadgets

Plan family outings like picnics, a day at the beach or game night

Have fun cooking competitions among extended family; cook, share, eat together and vote for the best dish

Preparing and enjoying meals as a family is an effective way to pass on table manners and food etiquette to your children. It’s also a way to teach and watch them practice kitchen safety, food safety and how to follow simple recipes.

Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

