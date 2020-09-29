First-year college students have an opportunity to participate in a FREE online seminar entitled, “How to Survive College.” It will be taking place on Sunday, 18 October 2020, from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

This is the second year Icon Leadership Seminar & Coaching Services is offering this particular seminar. Chief Facilitator, Roslyn A Douglas, DTM, MA says the session will once again provide practical tips that will allow the first-time college student to adjust their perspective. “College requires an immediate need for self-autonomy. The onus of making choices that will lead to success must be intrinsically motivated. Students who lack self-motivation, and allow themselves to become distracted, do not perform well compared to those who are polar opposite.”

This year, the How to Survive College Online seminar’s platinum sponsor is GUT Credit Union. Besides financially supporting 10 students to attend college, they decided to support Douglas’ initiative because it has the potential to contribute to the success of additional Grenadians seeking to further their education, “The GUT Credit Union is very committed to youth development and the pursuit of continuous education. As such, we are pleased to support this seminar on How to Survive College and believe this information will help participants succeed in their new journey. As we celebrate International Credit Union month under the theme – Inspiring hope for a global community- we see this seminar as one way we can contribute to a brighter future for our young people,” said GUT Credit Union’s Communication Manager, Camille Goddard.

“Last year over 90 students benefited from the session, 80% of them being first-year college students. Whereas most of the attendees were Grenadian, students from Antigua, Barbados, and St Lucia joined in. The topics that will be covered include but are not limited to: Effective Study Strategies; Understanding What College Lecturers Expect; Money Management; Time Management; Your Online Image Matters; How to Become Employable After College, and more,” said Chief Facilitator, Roslyn A Douglas.

Parents are welcome to sit with their college-bound off-spring, as their child entering this new phase can be daunting. By attending they can feel a part of the process.

To attend this free seminar, you must register: http://bit.ly/survivecollege2020

Icon Leadership Seminar & Coaching Services

