PROJECT TITLE:

Consultant to complete the ODS Banks inventory in Grenada

TYPE OF CONTRACT:

Consultancy

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT:

Grenada

ANTICIPATED PROJECT START:

November 2020

Development of a complete ODS Banks inventory in Grenada

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Sustainable and climate-friendly Phase out of Ozone Depleting Substances (SPODS) Project, which is funded by the EU Commission and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and will be implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), supported via grants by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). All three organisations have substantial experience in providing technical assistance and expertise in the sector. Grenada’s National Ozone Unit (NOU) will work in cooperation with the implementing agencies on executing and local action with stakeholders.

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant (engineer, environmental management or waste management) with at least 5 years of experience in the RAC industry in Grenada or similar island context with knowledge of end-of-life ODS management initiatives on a short-term basis (30 days between November 2020 and February 2021) to develop a complete ODS Banks inventory in Grenada. This includes:

Development of a comprehensive work plan for ODS Banks assessment

Comprehensive inventory report on all ODS banks including legal and regulatory framework report

Development of a concept for collection system

Development of a technology feasibility report

Concept development for the end-of-life treatment of ODS

GIZ requests eligible bidders to submit their expression of interest by sending a CV and an e-mail demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services to [email protected] no later than 9 October 2020. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EOI – ODS Banks inventory in Grenada.”

Please do not send any technical or price offer, nor other unrequested documents. Kindly note that the complete tender documents with all relevant information for the offer will only be sent to qualified consultants that expressed their interest.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in expressions of interest about the end result of the evaluation process and whether they qualify as eligible contestants for the tendering process.

