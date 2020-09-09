In addition to the ongoing repairs on the Mt Pleasant, Windward and Hillsborough Pre-Primary Schools and the completion of significant upgrading of the L’Esterre RC School and Bogles Pre-primary School, plans are in motion by the Government of Grenada to undertake major repairs at other schools in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In the coming weeks, 2 school repair projects, costing EC $80,000 are expected to commence as part of government’s effort to enhance the schools’ environment and make them more conducive for learning.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, said via a telephone interview that notwithstanding the challenges faced by Covid-19, the Government of Grenada continues to invest significantly in the education sector in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The minister added that while schools were on holiday, government took the opportunity to install new doors and windows, together with a complete kitchen redesign at the L’Esterre RC School. Additionally, the Bogles Community Centre’s bottom floor was retrofitted to accommodate the Bogles Pre-primary School. Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart said one of these was the delivery of a 2018 election campaign promise to relocate the Bogles Pre-primary School to its rightful place.

In closing, Minister Stewart commended her cabinet colleague, Minister for Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, and her team for their usual support and commitment in ensuring that the environment of schools in Carriacou and Petite Martinique are comfortable for both learning and teaching.

GIS

