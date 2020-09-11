As part of the Grenada Green Cooling Communication Strategy initiative of the National Ozone Unit (NOU) of Grenada and the German International Development Corporation (GIZ), supported by the Sustainable and climate-friendly Phase out of Ozone Depleting Substances (SPODS) project, a Green Cooling Technology Road Show will be held to coincide with World Ozone Day 2020, on 16 September 2020, at the Grenada Trade Centre (GTC), from 10 am to noon.

Due to the Covid-19 regulations, the Road Show will be conducted virtually, using online streaming platforms, to engage the participation of the general public here in Grenada, and around the world.

The Grenada Green Cooling Communication Strategy initiative is geared at:

Generating awareness on the advantages of green cooling technologies in Grenada, specifically, by making information material available to the public at large

Raising awareness for the widespread use of cooling in everyday life and its impact on the climate

Promoting alternative refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) technologies that are environmentally friendly and energy efficient

Effecting behavioural changes that will increase the use of environmentally friendly, energy RAC technologies.

Increasing the capacity of RAC technicians to adequately handle new and emerging Green Cooling technologies and perform good and safe refrigeration practices.

This Road Show will be a “first of its kind event” for Grenada and will include:

A display of appliances and equipment using green cooling technology (natural refrigerants), by various local entities who promote and sell the equipment and work closely with the National Ozone Unit in this respect; Presentations by representatives by importers and distributors of green cooling (energy efficient and climate friendly) appliances and the use of natural refrigerants;

and

An open forum for where viewers can have their queries/questions answered by submitting them online or to a WhatsApp number which will be provided.

16 September 2020 is the 35th Anniversary of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and celebrated as World Ozone Day 2020.

The Road Show will feature a commemorative message from the Minister with responsibility for the National Ozone Unit, Honourable, Gregory Bowen. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Ozone For Life – 35 Years of Ozone Layer Protection”. This theme celebrates the milestones reached in the healing of the Ozone Layer since the adoption of the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, by Governments in 1985. Under the Convention’s Montreal Protocol, governments, scientists and industry worked together to cut out 99% of all ozone-depleting substances. This collective action has resulted in the healing of the ozone layer and is expected to return to pre-1980 values by mid-century. In support of the Protocol, the Kigali Amendment, which came into force in 2019, is working towards reducing hydrofluorocarbon (HFCs), greenhouse gases with powerful climate warming potential and damaging to the environment.

The entire event will be streamed live on Facebook on the following pages:

GIS (Government information Services, Grenada)

NOU (National Ozone Unit, Grenada)

T & R Communications

Party Grenada

This event is a very important one for Grenada as the country works towards fulfilling its obligations under the Montreal Protocol in respect to the protection of the Ozone Layer.

The project Sustainable and climate-friendly Phase out of Ozone Depleting Substances (SPODS), funded by the EU Commission and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), implemented by the National Ozone Unit (NOU) in the Ministry of Infrastructure development and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), supported via grants by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and United Nations Development. The SPODS project assists selected Latin American and Caribbean countries with their transformation processes in fulfilling their obligations under the Montreal Protocol related to the Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) phase-out and current Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) mitigation at the same time.

