The public is advised that on Wednesday, 16 and Thursday, 17 October 2020, the Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) will be conducting live fire drills in the vicinity of our runway system.

Structural materials will be burned in a controlled way to simulate a real fire. This is being done as part of the training for our Crash Fire Rescue (CFR) team to effectively respond to a real emergency.

This will be a simulation so please avoid panic!

GAA

