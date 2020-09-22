by Linda Straker

Grenada’s 2020 Universal Periodic Review was held in January

USA wants Employment Act Article 32 amended to prohibit hazardous work for children and trafficking of children in all cases

UK wants repeal of all legal provisions that discriminate against sexual orientation and gender identity

Legislative amends to repeal the death penalty and all legal provisions that discriminate against persons on the grounds of their sexual orientation and gender identity, are among the recommendations that Grenada has classified as noted following its 2020 Universal Periodic Review (UPR) held in January.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Peter David, said that subsequent to the review which was held on 27 January 2020 in Geneva, Grenada received 148 recommendations, and while some were accepted, others are noted.

Among the recommendations are the request from the United Kingdom for Grenada to repeal all legal provisions that discriminate against persons on the grounds of their sexual orientation and gender identity, while the USA wants Grenada to amend Article 32 of the Employment Act to expressly prohibit hazardous work for children and trafficking of children in all cases.

“On the trafficking of persons, Grenada accepts the recommendation” said David who explained that the outcome of the recommendation on LGBTQ rights and the death penalty will depend on the will of the people. “On LBGTQ that is a different issue, because quite frankly countries can only do what countries can do, and all of the human rights recommendations, those that we have accepted have to first be accepted by our people.”

“Persons might feel passionate about the need to address and to deal with it. For example, Barbados is now dealing with the question of same-sex marriage. Maybe one day Grenada will come to that but at this time Grenada cannot accept those recommendations because it does not reflect the wishes of the Grenadian people, and that is as simply as we put it to our partners who will like us to do that,” said David. “If the Grenadian people 20, 30 years from now, or 5 years from now or 1 year from now decide to go in this direction, that will be fine,” he added.

“The government can only reflect what the people want. This is a government that is elected by the people and we do what the people want despite what the individuals may think. That is what we would have said to our partners at the UN,’ he said, explaining government’s current position on the issues.

“Grenada is not the only country who could have done that. Many countries in Africa and the Caribbean and Latin America have done that; so, on those rights, Grenada has done what is called ‘noted’. In other words, they are noted concerns, but we cannot act on them at this time.”

