The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT), the world’s leading professional body for accounting technicians, has today announced Grenadian accountant, David Frederick, as its 40th President.

Frederick, whose parents hail from Concord, St John, is the Managing Partner of Marcus Bishop Associates, the London-based chartered certified accountancy and tax advisory firm he established in 1995.

He has been a member of the AAT Council since 2014 and is a former Chair of its Management Board. He is also the former Accounting Examiner for the Chartered Governance Institute.

Frederick succeeds John Thornton and is the association’s first Black President. During his presidency, Frederick wants to evolve the AAT from being the first accountancy technician body to be admitted into the International Federation of Accountants to the body that sets the global standards for technician bodies.

Frederick said, “The AAT has grown into a successful global professional body with members and students in over 100 countries; and engaged in all sectors from private practice, commercial enterprise, academia, right through to the heart of public sector organisations and public policy decision making.”

“Businesses across the world are going through a time of significant change and my aim is to move the AAT to being a formidable driver that helps lead the analytical-data-financial transformation across all sectors, as the role of the financial professional is fast changing across society.”

Frederick was the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Course Director at London Metropolitan University. He has published 5 accounting textbooks and delivered accounting lectures across the globe.

