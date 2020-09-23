Notice for request for bid of firms or consultants, to conduct an assessment of the status of the riparian zones along the rivers within target watersheds in St Mark and St John.

Project name: Building Community Resilience and Ecosystem-Based Adaptation to Climate Change in Selected Communities along the West Coast in Grenada.

Grenada Community Development Agency – (GRENCODA) is an indigenous non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental development agency committed to the development of Grenada’s rural communities. The Agency started in 1985, and was formally registered as a non-profit organization under the Grenada Companies Ordinance, 13 January 1986. The registered office is located on Lower Depradine Street in Gouyave in the Parish of St John – one of the rural parishes located on the West Coast of Grenada. The Agency exists “to provide guidance and support to rural individuals, families and communities to improve their quality of life. It does this by encouraging people’s participation in community-based initiatives, which will build self-reliance particularly among small farmers, low-income workers, women and youth.” The mission is grounded in a philosophy of gender equity and sustainable development that is inclusive and participatory.

The assessment exercise includes, inter alia:

Target 3 rivers, 2 in St John and 1 in St Mark, where rehabilitation and maintenance of riparian zones are most necessary. Conduct an assessment of the status of the riparian zones along the rivers within the target watersheds. Establish solutions to rehabilitate riparian zones along the target rivers. Provide recommendations to Enhanced Water Quality & Riparian Zone Management.

After pre-qualification and other tendering formalities, the job is planned to be awarded by Monday, 19 October 2020 for commencement of works by Monday, 26 October 2020. GRENCODA invites interested firms or consultants experienced in Ecology, or related background to collect the Terms of Reference document, free of cost, by requesting via email to [email protected], from 25 September until Monday, 12 October 2020. Such interested firms or consultants can also obtain a printed copy by visiting the GRENCODA Office. The deadline for the submission of requests for bid is on or before 11:59 p.m. GMT-4, on Monday, 12 October 2020, email entries to [email protected], if email is not available, entries may be dropped off.

GRENCODA

Lower Depradine Street

Gouyave, St John, Grenada

