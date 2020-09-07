Covid-19 has affected all strata of Grenadian society and negatively impacted the resources of individual and corporate enterprises. This has resulted in hard business decisions having to be made by entities as they endeavor as far as possible to meet their corporate social responsibility goals.

Jonas Browne & Hubbard (G’da) Limited has been a sponsor of the Grenada Community Development Agency (GRENCODA) Student Assistance Programme (SAP) for several years, and is happy to be able to keep its annual commitment to the organisation.

“The education of our willing and deserving young people is pivotal to the country’s growth. This is the same pool of talent we will be looking to for our future work forces. Even with a ‘new norm’, the need for younger employees in all industries will not change. We are very pleased to be able to maintain our support in spite of these challenging times,” commented Wayne James, Manager of Hubbard’s Building Supplies, Grand Anse.

As the school year begins GRENCODA deliberates over the SAP and the task of screening those students deserving assistance in Grenada’s rural communities.

“This is always a difficult task, but even more so in this academic year when, due to the pandemic, donations are significantly depleted. However, we are grateful for all funds received and the sacrifices made to support our young persons in need. Although traditional needs may have changed somewhat, with distance and online learning, students must still have access to their education albeit through computers and online access. These mediums may possibly replace schoolbooks, uniforms and transportation costs, but whatever the current need of the students is, that is where the funds will be utilised,” stated Chairman of GRENCODA, Terrence Smith.

Hubbard’s donation of EC$6,000 helps GRENCODA to support some of the marginalised in our communities. Now more than ever, they may find themselves in further compromised positions, through no fault of their own. Along with other corporate entities, these donations acknowledge that especially in these challenging times we really are ‘all in this together.’

