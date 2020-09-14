As schools engage in the phased reopening for the Michaelmas term with Covid-19 protocols in place, IGNITE, popularly known for its children’s mas band, donated 5-litre bottles of hand sanitizers to 7 schools in St David and 1 in St Andrew.

Each primary school, including Crochu RC School in St Andrew, and St David’s Catholic Secondary School and Westerhall Secondary School, received sanitisers. A handover ceremony was held at the Corinth Government School on Friday, 11 September 2020. Kerry Williams, IGNITE’s Marketing Manager, made the presentation to representatives from the schools.

The representatives expressed their gratitude for the sanitisers and stated that the donation was timely and much needed and urged IGNITE to continue such initiatives.

IGNITE understands the challenges schools are faced with right now as we all seek to adjust to the ‘new normal’ brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation is fully aware that there are parents who may not be able to provide their children with hand sanitizers and other supplies to keep them protected as they return to the classroom. IGNITE wants to ensure that students and staff are safe whilst at school and that parents are comfortable knowing their children are protected.

IGNITE is committed to engaging in initiatives that focus on positively influencing youth, living up to its core values: Inspire, Imagine, Innovate, Envision, Nurture and Create.

For more information on our upcoming activities, follow Ignite Grenada on Facebook, Instagram, or visit our website at ignitegrenada.org.

