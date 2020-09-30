KM² Solutions first launched in Grenada in February of 2010. Ten years later we are delighted with our growth to over 500 employees and are currently exploring options for further expansion.

KM² currently operates in 7 different jurisdictions, with Grenada being one of the fastest-growing sites. The company presently employs 550 persons on the island, and site director, Denny Jermaine, hopes to increase that figure to 750 by the end of 2021.

“It has been an awesome 10-year journey here in Grenada,” said Jermaine, “we have had the benefit of enjoying the wonderful human resource that exists here. Our staff has a very great work ethic along with very good serviceability, which makes our customer service offerings one that is unmatched,” he remarked.

The KM² site is located at Simon (Seamoon), St Andrew, and Minister for Youth Development, Kate Lewis, who is also the parliamentary representative for the area, said, “The employment opportunities have allowed our young people to earn an income thereby providing for themselves and improving their quality of life.”

In congratulating KM² on its 10th anniversary, Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell said, “KM² has demonstrated significant growth over the past 10 years, offering increasing employment opportunities for the people of Grenada and contributing to the growth of the rural economy. The Government of Grenada commends your vision and your growth and we look forward to even more opportunities for our people. Although the Covid-19 pandemic is creating negative impacts for some, for others, it presents valuable opportunities for growth and innovation, and I encourage KM² to capitalise on these as it enters another decade of service, here in Grenada.”

As we celebrate this milestone, we are committed to remaining grounded, and being a positive contributor to the communities in which we operate. We express our sincere gratitude to everyone, past and present, who has contributed to this success story. We look forward to more great years to come.

