As a small island developing state, Grenada recognises and appreciates that tourism will continue to play a major role in the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 17 goals adopted by all United Nations Member States as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

All 17 Goals interconnect; meaning that success in one affects the success of the others. It is, therefore, against this backdrop that the tourism development in Levera, St Patrick, is committed to ensuring that it is done in harmony with various national, regional and international environmental policies and conventions to which Grenada has committed itself.

One such commitment is the 2012 declaration of the island’s only RAMSAR site. The Levera Wetland, according to the RAMSAR listing, is in boundaries with the Levera Pond Protected Area, which extends from the area surrounding the Levera Pond, including the Pond and mangroves, across to Levera Beach, the marine areas between Levera Beach and Sugar Loaf Island, and Sugar Loaf Island itself.

“With so many of the world’s tourism projects taking place in coastal areas, we are fully aware that the quality of wetland ecosystems is a vital economic resource for tourism. Here at Levera, we assure the public that this site will continue to remain as a RAMSAR listed site, showcasing Grenada’s commitment to respect and protect the environment,” says Wang Yong, Project Manager.

The Levera project promises to respect and abide by that commitment. Regarding any concerns expressed by the public about the erection of the temporary buildings on the project site, the developers wish to clarify that all the temporary structures are well away from the Ramsar line. Further, the developers pledge to ensure that any possible discharge from the project, will be treated beforehand and recycled. This is in accordance with environmental best practices. Moving forward, the company will increase its public education by holding focus group discussions, in which the project plan will be presented, and an entire breakdown of the project and its immediate, medium and long-term positive impacts on the environment and economy will be shared.

The developers reiterate their commitment to the development of Grenada by abiding by the guidelines set forth by the relevant Government agencies, and the environmental impact assessment. They will continue to work along with local stakeholder organizations for a mutually beneficial partnership.

