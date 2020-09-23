A St George resident accused of violating the privacy of a woman has been fined $50,000.

Jamar Griffith, 28 years, Night Auditor of Café, St George pleaded guilty to the charge of Violation of Privacy at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 September, 2020.

He has 30 months in which to pay the fine and has also been granted a one year suspended sentence. As part of his sentence he must attend Anger Management and the Man to Man Programme, failing which, he will be in breach of the suspended sentence.

Office of Commissioner of Police

