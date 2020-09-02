Minister for Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, Hon. Emmalin Pierre will address the reopening of schools in a speech to be aired at 8 pm on Wednesday.

Schools will reopen on Monday, 7 September 2020, utilising a staggered approach, which means that not every student will be back in the classroom on that day.

The process will be guided by the National Plan that was drafted after extensive consultation between the Ministry of Education and stakeholders.

That plan will look at psycho-social support for returning students, as well as the health and safety of staff and students.

Minister Pierre is also expected to outline plans to utilise a blended approach to learning, that incorporates e-learning and classroom instruction.

The Hon. Minister’s address will be broadcast live on GIS Ch. 22, the GIS Facebook Page and the Ministry of Education’s Facebook Page, as well as local radio and television stations.

