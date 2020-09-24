It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information that some CAPE results were returned ungraded and therefore, this ministry is in the process of addressing the matter with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Several candidates received ungraded results due to an issue identified with incomplete SBA uploads and a glitch in CXC’s SBA uploads automated response system.

The subjects affected are Pure Mathematics (Unit 1 and 2); Entrepreneurship (Unit 1 and 2); Environmental Science (Unit 1); Management of Business (Unit 1); Sociology (Unit 2); Communication Studies; Caribbean Studies and Law (Unit 1).

Please note that the ministry has been in contact with CXC regarding these SBA uploads to rectify the issue. CXC provided an additional support platform to the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) today, 24 September to accommodate the uploading of the missing SBAs. Consequently, the CAPE grades that were issued as ungraded will be re-issued to students in the shortest possible time.

The Ministry of Education apologises for any inconvenience caused and sincerely thanks members of the public for their understanding and patience. The public can rest assured that the ministry will continue to work towards ensuring a swift resolution to this matter.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.