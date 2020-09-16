Senior National Women’s footballers Resheda Charles and Treasher Valcin are off to unfamiliar territory, and although the young players remain anxious, they are looking forward to the challenge and achieving their dreams.

19-year-old Charles, who has been playing football for the last 5 years with the National Women’s Team, recently accepted a 2-year partial scholarship to South Oregon University (SOU). There, she would be studying physiotherapy and culinary arts, and fulfill her dream of becoming a student-athlete. “I am really excited to start the new journey and see my dream come true,” she said happily. “It’s going to be challenging; however, I am prepared to overcome that challenge.”

Valcin who heads off to Butler’s Community College in Kanas will be studying Sports Management. Valcin in a recent interview stated that it is her dream to be an exceptional student-athlete.

Charles and Valcin were part of the 18-woman Under-20 female team that took part in the Under-20 Women’s Concacaf women’s championship in the Dominican Republic.

GFA

