Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, 17 September 2020 at Mt Rose, St Patrick, sometime after 1 pm.

The victim, a 32-year-old male, also of the same address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in custody assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy is pending to determine the actual cause of death.

Office of Commissioner of Police

