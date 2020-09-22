by Linda Straker

Grenada will make a determination about the changes to national laws and international treaties about cannabis decriminalisation or legislation following public consultation with a wide cross-section of relevant stakeholders, including the religious community.

“We are going to proceed in a way that takes everybody along with us,” said Peter David who currently serves as Foreign Affairs minister. He is designated to start serving as Minister for Agriculture as of 5 October 2020.

Explaining that the government must consult with the people, David who is a lawyer by profession, is scheduled to head a 3-member committee of Cabinet members established in accordance with the 2018 Regional Marijuana Commission Report.

“So, the government has already established a committee. They are looking at the models in the region, the models outside of the region where the issue of cannabis has been dealt with,” said David, who will head the committee in his capacity as Agriculture Minister.

Pointing out that both regional and international jurisdiction have adopted different formats and procedures for proceeding with either the decriminalisation or legislation of cannabis, he said that persons must be aware that the 2018 survey findings revealed that 30% of Grenadians are for full legislation, while 31% of those surveyed are supporting partial decriminalisation.

Conducted by Peter Wickham for inclusion into the regional Marijuana Report, it shows that 22% of those surveyed believe that cannabis should remain illegal, while 17% were unsure or could not decide whether they want to see it legal or decriminalised.

“We also have to be careful, because remember the commission also said that it is not recommending that cannabis be used by anyone under the age of 24,” he said.

The issue of cannabis decriminalisation and or legislation, has become a trendy subject within the region in the times, but it has become a heated debatable subject in Grenada, after the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) called on government to adopt the recommendations in the report.

“After must consideration and analytical review and discussion with many people throughout our society, as well as listening to the voices of our people through social, electronic, print media whatever, the National Democratic Congress has concluded that the time has come for Grenada to adopt the relevant recommendations of the Caricom Regional Commission on Marijuana as outlined in their 2018 document,” Political Leader, Franka Bernardine, said last Friday.

Grenada’s 1992 Drug Abuse Prevention Act makes new provisions with respect to the control of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and other substances known to be used in the manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances; to create new offences with respect to drug trafficking, and for purposes connected therewith.

Under Grenada’s law, cannabis is listed as a controlled narcotic drug and it shall not be lawful for a person to cultivate or be in possession of the drug which is also called marijuana.

