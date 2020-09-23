The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that the Licencing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway, St George will be closed on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Persons desirous of having their motor vehicle inspected on that day can do so at the Traffic Department Carenage, St George’s.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

